A man has been charged by police investigating a number of burglaries from ATMs.

The 42-year-old is charged with a number of offences including seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

