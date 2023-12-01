Play Brightcove video

I t is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but festive cheer is in short supply for some people in Carrickfergus. That is because the centre piece of the town's decorations, the tree, is not very Christmassy.

The tree was lit last weekend as Santa Claus arrived, but local residents have expressed disappointment at the lack of lights on it.

One person posted online that scrooge 'would have made a better job of it.'

Gary, a local business owner said the view of many traders is that the council have not put a lot of work into it.

But not everyone thought it was as bad as it has been made out and in a statement to UTV, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: "Given its outdoor coastal location, the council is limited in terms of options for the tree, but we assure residents and bussinesses we are reviewing our town centre Christmas decoration offering with a view to enhancing the experience moving forward."

