James Nesbitt has praised his young co-stars in The Heist Before Christmas as "the future".

The festive comedy special - which was filmed in Northern Ireland - features Nesbitt and Timothy Spall as two Santas with very different agendas.

Upcoming local actors Joshua McLees and Bamber Todd also have big roles in the enchanting tale.

"They're carrying the film," James Nesbit told UTV Life. "As much as Timothy and I have got great roles, the film was carried by these two young lads.

"They were just astonishingly liberated - but also hard working. They were the Christmas message, actually, they were brilliant.

"It was a pleasure to work with these boys, they are the future."

The Heist Before Christmas revolves around young Mikey Collins, played by Bamber Todd, who comes across the two Santas in the woods.

One, portrayed by Cold Feet and The Hobbit star Nesbitt, is a cunning bank robber in disguise, while the other, played by Spall, claims to have fallen out of his sleigh.

As 12-year-old Mikey, who is poor and hates the festive season, attempts to seize the robber’s cash, he embarks on an adventure that captures the essence of the Christmas spirit.

Joshua McLees plays seven-year-old Sean in the film, while other notable names in the cast include Bronagh Waugh, best known for The Fall, Unforgotten and the crime drama Ridley.

The film comes out on Sky Max and Now in late December.

Meanwhile, as the festive season approaches, James Nesbitt says he's planning on spending it on the North Coast.

He says: "We're going to have Christmas in Portrush, and I'm really looking forward to it."

