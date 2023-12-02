Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants couldn’t keep their Elite League winning momentum going as they fell to a 3-1 loss to the Glasgow Clan at the Braehead Arena on Friday night in their first game of the weekend. Despite a 23-save performance from Tyler Beskorowany and Johnny Curran’s fourth goal of the season giving them an early lead, the Giants were unable to prevent the hosts from fighting back with three unanswered goals to claim the points in Scotland.

The Giants got off to the dream start with just 1:46 on the clock as Curran produced a spectacular goal, picking the tiniest of gaps over Antti Karjalainen’s shoulder from the tightest of angles to put the visitors ahead. But the Clan would tie it up just before the end of the period through defenceman Jake Bolton, the blue liner lining up a slapshot from the point past the unsighted Beskorowany and in for the equaliser. But it would be the Clan who would take the lead in controversial circumstances at 32:21, a quick break and slick passing play from Petryk and Jordan Cownie finished off by Lynch and, although it looked strongly like the puck was kicked into the net by the Glasgow forward, the goal stood after video review . Late into the final period with Beskorowany pulled for the extra skater, Kelly would slide it into the empty net for the Clan’s third leaving the Giants headed back across the Irish Sea with nothing for their hard-fought efforts. Next up, the Belfast Giants return to home ice on Sunday with the visit of the Sheffield Steelers to The SSE Arena, with the Nottingham Panthers coming to Belfast on Friday December 8 .

