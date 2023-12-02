A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after petrol bombs were thrown at police in Co Antrim. Detectives are investigating the incident in Davys Street, Carrickfergus, in the early hours of Saturday. The PSNI said officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.

Both missed and no injuries or damage were caused The teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. He remains in police custody. A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are very fortunate today that none of our officers were seriously injured as a result of this incident. “We believe at this time that there were at least two other males present when the petrol bombs were thrown and we are working to establish their identities. “I would ask anyone with information or with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, which could assist with our inquiries, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 110 02/12/23.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.