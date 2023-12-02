Police have charged a man has been charged to court over graffiti that appeared in Enniskillen in the past week.

The 52 year-old man has been charged with four counts of criminal damage, displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

Graffiti was daubed on a wall close to the memorial to Enniskillen bomb victims.

Police arrested a man on Friday after an investigation

The man has also been charged with possesion of class B drugs.

He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on the 18 December.

