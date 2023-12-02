52 year old man charged to court over graffiti in Enniskillen area
Police have charged a man has been charged to court over graffiti that appeared in Enniskillen in the past week.
The 52 year-old man has been charged with four counts of criminal damage, displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.
Graffiti was daubed on a wall close to the memorial to Enniskillen bomb victims.
Police arrested a man on Friday after an investigation
The man has also been charged with possesion of class B drugs.
He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on the 18 December.
