Play Brightcove video

Petrol bomb attack charge

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after petrol bombs were thrown at police in Carrickfergus.

It happened as officers were dealing with an abandoned vehicle in Davys Street just after midnight on Saturday. No one was hurt and there are not reports of any damage.

The teenager is charged with offences including throwing a petrol bomb and disorderly behaviour. He is due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday 29 December.

Apprentice boys parade in Londonderry

Thousands of Apprentice Boys have taken part in the annual Lundy Parade in Londonderry.

Organisers described the event as the most significant day in their calendar.

Charge over IRA graffiti in Enniskillen

A man has been charged by police after IRA graffiti was sprayed on a building close to a memorial for the victims of the Enniskillen bomb.

The 52-year old's been charged with a number of offences including causing criminal damage and displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court later this month. on December 18

Michael Conlon prepares for fight night

Michael Conlan says he's "in the best place he's been in a long time" as he prepares to take on England's Jordan Gill at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Conlan was close to retiring after losing to IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez in May.

Conlan has since changed coach and says he won't be taking the fight lightly this evening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.