A teenager has been charged over an incident where petrol bombs were thrown at Police officers in Carrickfergus.

The 15-year old is charged with a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

The PSNI said officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.

Both missed and no injuries or damage were caused

The teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

He is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday 29th December.

