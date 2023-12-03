Play Brightcove video

Lurgan murder

The Police have started a murder investigation after a body was found in Lurgan on Sunday morning. The person who has yet to be identified was discovered in Edward Street.

Two women aged 35 and 43 and a 31-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

O'Neill letter demands Assembly return

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill has written to the British government to ask for "immeadiate action" to return government at Stormont.

Ms O'Neill said the patience of the public had been tested “beyond all reasonable limits”. The DUP is currently negotiating with the government to seek changes to the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Arrests over petrol bomb attacks on police

Two teenage boys have been arrested over a petrol bomb attack on police in Carrickfergus on Saturday morning.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, are being questioned on suspicion of throwing a petrol bomb and assaulting police.

On Saturday, a third boy, age 15, was charged over the same incident. He is due to appear in court on Friday, 29th December.

Conlan suffers defeat in Belfast

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said that it will be "very difficult for Michael Conlan to bounce back" following defeat to England's Jordan Gill at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

Conlan was knocked down in round two and despite showing signs of recovery afterwards, the referee stopped the fight in the seventh round.

Afterwards, Conlan took to social media to praise his opponent and said "it wasn't just his night". He said he would now take some time out "to be with his family."

