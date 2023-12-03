Three people have been arrested on suspicion of a murder in Co Armagh.

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police began investigating after a sudden death in the Edward street area of Lurgan.

The three people are said to be in custody and assisting police enquiries at this time.

Edward street remains closed while police are investigating at the scene.

