Two teenagers have been arrested over petrol bomb attack on police in Co Antrim.

The two boys, aged 14 and 15 were arrested in Carrickfergus on Sunday.

They are being questioned on suspicion of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

The PSNI said officers were in the Davys Street area of the town at around 1am on Saturday 2 December, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.

Both petrol bombs missed and no injuries or damage were caused.

Another teenager, aged 15, was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection to the same incident.

He is due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, December 29.

