MLA Eóin Tennyson has said the Lurgan community are "shocked and appalled" after a man was murdered on Sunday.

The man has yet to be identified but it is the third murder within a year.

This includes the murder of Natalie McNally which took place in the area in December 2022.

The Alliance representative for Upper Bann said residents are "reeling" after the latest incident which took place in the Co. Armagh town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, have been arrested and remain in custody in connection with the incident.

Mr Tennyson stressed that investigations are in the "very early stages". He urged the public to desist from speculation, particularly online.

He said: "It is not helpful to the police investigation. It is also very difficult for the grieving family who are at the centre of this.

"Once information can be placed in the public domain I have no doubt that the police will be forthcoming with that.

"I would just urge people to be patient but also if they were in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning, if they saw anything suspicious to come forward and make that available to the police.

"Even if it is a small or insignificant detail it could be the missing piece of the jigsaw."

Police have asked anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.

