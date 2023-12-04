PSNI detectives have made a fresh appeal on the fifth anniversary of James Donegan’s death in Belfast.

Crimestoppers has also announced a reward of up to £20,000 for information it exclusively receives that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Mr Donegan, known as Jim, was murdered as he waited for his teenage son outside his school around 3pm in west Belfast on December 4, 2018.

The 43 year old was shot several times by a lone gunman in broad daylight as he sat inside his red Porsche Panamera, registration JDZ34, on the Glen Road.

The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on foot. Police have described him as a man in his 40s, wearing a hi-vis jacket with the word ‘security’ on the back of it.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a brutal execution and there can be no justification for it whatsoever.

“Mr Donegan was shot in the immediate vicinity of three schools and at the time there were a large number of schoolchildren in the area.

“Today, on the fifth anniversary of Mr Donegan’s murder, we are making a specific appeal to those who were in the area at the time of this cold-blooded execution.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward to police."

The spokesperson added: “Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather and his family now sadly face their fifth Christmas without him. His family deserve answers and justice for his murder."

"I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that you stay completely anonymous when you pass on what you know directly to Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage can contact police on 101 or submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers, who are offering a £20,000 reward, said: “Our charity is here to support anyone with information about crime, but who doesn’t want to give personal details or talk to the police."

“With Crimestoppers, we are only interested in what you know, not who you are. "

“We are available 24/7 online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling our Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. Your information could make all the difference.”

