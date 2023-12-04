Three people remain under questioning on suspicion of a murder following an incident in Lurgan.

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, were arrested on Sunday, 3 December.

Police began investigating a sudden death which was later upgraded to a murder investigation in the Edward street area of the town.

It is understood that the dead person has yet to be identified.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives would ask anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.”

Speaking about the incident, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said:“I have been liaising with Police this morning concerning the sudden death in Edward Street, Lurgan which is now being treated as a murder investigation with three arrests having been made. "This is very alarming for the local area and deeply concerning. My thoughts are with the deceased family."It is important to allow the Police time and space to investigate this evolving situation. It is unhelpful to have speculation in the initial stages of the investigation.

"It is important that anyone who has information that they come forward and report it to the PSNI.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.