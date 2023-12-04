UTV can reveal that there will be further public transport strike action in the run up to Christmas.

It is understood that both bus and rail services will be affected.

Transport unions SIPTU, GMB and Unite held a meeting on Monday 4 December where it was confirmed they would proceed with further industrial action.

On Friday 1 December, the first round of strikes brought bus and rail services to a standstill.

Initial action caused widespread disruption, with the hospitality sector particularly affected.

The three main transport unions have called on the Secretary of State to take action to resolve the matter.

In response, the Northern Ireland Office has said:

“The UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland. It is for the relevant NI departments to negotiate pay policies."It remains the Secretary of State's priority to see the return of locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government, which is the best way for Northern Ireland to be governed."The Secretary of State has commissioned a range of information and advice from the Northern Ireland Civil Service on potential measures to raise more public revenue, or otherwise to improve the sustainability of public finances in Northern Ireland, for an incoming Executive to consider."

More details to follow.

