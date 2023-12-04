Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants could not find a way past a resolute Matt Greenfield at the SSE Arena as the Sheffield Steelers took the two points on Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 Elite League victory in Belfast.

The visiting netminder turned away all 23 shots he faced as Adam Keefe’s men couldn’t break down the league leaders, who triumphed thanks to two goals from Mikko Juusola and further strikes from Mark Simpson and Cole Shudra.

The Belfast Giants welcome the Nottingham Panthers to the SSE Arena on Friday December 8 before a trip to the SkyDome to take on the Coventry Blaze a day later.

