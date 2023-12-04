Play Brightcove video

Three people remain in police custody in connection with a murder in Lurgan

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man were arrested yesterday after police were called to the scene of an incident in the Edward Street area of the County Armagh town. £20,000 reward offered for information on the murder of James Donegan in 2018

Detectives have made a renewed appeal on the fifth anniversary of Mr Donegan’s death on the Glen road in Belfast.

Stormont should have 'joint' first ministers according to a Westminster committee

In its report into the Good Friday agreement institutions, the Northern Ireland Affairs committee proposed changing the titles of First and Deputy First ministers to "joint", and removing the need for the two biggest unionist and nationalist parties to serve as first and deputy first ministers.

Almost 4,500 children in Northern Ireland are living in temporary accommodation

The charity Homeless Connect says levels have increased by 83 per cent in the last four years, with thousands of families waiting for social housing.

