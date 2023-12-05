Play Brightcove video

Police have launched a safe-driving campaign, after PSNI figures show 60 people have been killed on roads in Northern Ireland so far in 2023. PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson launched the campaign in Belfast on Tuesday, pointing out what police have identified as the “fatal five”, the five major causes of road traffic accidents. These are drink-driving, speeding, careless driving or inattention, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a phone or device.

Mr Donaldson said it was “an incredibly sad story” that 60 people had been killed in accidents this year, the highest number since 2018. “Some people see that just as another statistic, that’s 60 individuals, 60 families,” he said. “Christmas is not going to be the same for them this year, graduations, weddings, events, like that in the future are never going to be the same. “I’m pretty sure that the vast majority of those collisions could have been prevented if people just made wiser decisions when they’re out on the roads. “I need people to get to know the fatal five, I need people to realise that if you drink-drive, the consequences for other road users are significant. “We’re talking about serious injury, we’re talking about death here. “And I need people to realise that if you make the wrong decisions and you decide to drive a vehicle while under the influence, it will have a significant impact on your life.” At the campaign launch in Belfast Mr Donaldson said that drivers would face the consequences if they chose to drive while under the influence. “Drink-driving is one of the fatal five, as we call it now. The fatal five is the five reasons why people are dying on the roads, drink-driving being one of them. “And the message today is very simple. Do not drink-drive, do not take drugs and drive. “If you do there are consequences for you, consequences for other people, and if we catch you we will present you to the courts. “It’s unacceptable in the 21st century. So far this year 60 people have died on our roads, so we are obligated, in fact, it’s very, very important to get these messages out today about how people drive on the roads and the decisions that they make.” Mr Donaldson urged people to make wise decisions while celebrating in December. “Sometimes people will ask, is it OK to have one drink or two, or what’s the limit – the appeal is none,” he said. “Do not consume alcohol and drive a vehicle, do not consume drugs and drive a vehicle, the consequences for you are too great, the consequences for other people too great. “You see a designated driver, we see people getting home safe. If you see a taxi or a bus instead, we see the figure of 60 not getting any higher and therefore no more families being impacted. “So just make wise decisions. Get that designated driver, get the bus home, get a taxi, be safe, make wise decisions. “I don’t want to be sending police officers to another home to tell them that there’s been another fatality, that’s the worst case scenario for us. “We want people to get that message.”

