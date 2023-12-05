A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Tuesday for the victim of the murder which happened in Lurgan on Sunday.

Police said the man who was murdered has yet to be identified.

Two women, aged 35 and 43 years, and a 31-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, remained in custody on Monday evening. Investigators remained at the scene in the Edward Street area of the County Armagh town throughout Monday.

Police have also issued an appeal for information as they investigate the murder of the man.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Sadly a family has lost a loved one, which is particularly poignant in the run up to Christmas,” he said. “My thoughts are very much with them. “The post-mortem is expected to take place tomorrow (Tuesday) and we are also hoping formal identification of the victim will take place then.” Mr Kelly described the investigation as at a “very early stage”. “I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police,” he said. “I would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage to contact police. “I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dash-cam and any other footage via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1.”

