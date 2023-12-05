Northern Ireland’s hopes of promotion in the Women’s Nations League evaporated as Republic of Ireland cruised to a 6-1 Group A win at Windsor Park.

The Republic travelled north having already secured promotion to the top tier after five wins from five and their opponents never looked likely to deny their perfect record.

Leading 2-0 at half-time, the Republic turned on the style in the second half with four more goals, a world-class strike from captain Katie McCabe the pick of the bunch.

Northern Ireland were looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat in Dublin in September and they started well with Rebecca Holloway heading over despite their opponents dominating possession.

Lucy Quinn threaded her way through the Northern Ireland defence to open the scoring in the 36th minute and then turned provider two minutes later to set up Heather Payne.

Kyra Casura needed just two minutes of the second half to flash home a third from McCabe’s cross, and the Arsenal winger lashed an unstoppable effort in off the underside of the bar after 50 minutes to effectively end the contest.

Louise Quinn headed the Republic further in front but the hosts gave their fans something to cheer when substitute Kerry Beattie narrowed the deficit by poking home from close range in the 74th minute.

Caitlin Hayes completed the scoring by grabbing the visitors’ sixth goal four minutes from time, sealing a win which means Northern Ireland now face a relegation play-off.

