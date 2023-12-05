Former Northern Ireland international footballer Paddy McCourt has won an appeal to his conviction for sexual assault on a woman in a bar in Londonderry.

Last May, Mr McCourt was convicted and handed a three-month suspended prison sentence.

The 40-year-old from Muff, Co Donegal, had been accused of reaching under the victim's skirt and touching her.

He always denied the charge saying he believed the woman was attack, just not by him.

During the trial several samples of DNA were found on the woman's dress, but none matched Mr McCourt's DNA.

His legal team argued the police investigation was flawed and another man should have been considered as a suspect.

In May the former Celtic and Derry City player received a three-month suspended sentenced and was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years.

On Wednesday, he appealed his conviction with the prosecution offering no evidence and not contesting the case.

Outside court Mr McCourt's lawyer said he should never have been charged with the offence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.