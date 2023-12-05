Play Brightcove video

Friends of a Lurgan man, suspected of being the victim at the centre of a murder investigation, say he made everybody he met feel 'special'.

Odhrán Kelly, who was 23, has been named locally after floral tributes were left at the scene on Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Forensic officers and police have remained at the scene since then, carrying out further enquiries.

On Tuesday, the PSNI confirmed it had CCTV footage showing three people standing in close proximity to a burning vehicle which was found metres away from a flat block where investigations have been carried out.

Speaking exclusively to UTV, a group of friends paid tribute to their Odhrán.

"Odhrán was funny, caring, kind," said friend Aisling Lambert.

"He always had time for everybody, he always made you feel special."

She added that he worked hard and had recently moved into a new house in Lurgan.

"He had his own wee house sitting lovely," Aisling said.

"It's just devastating, so it is - honestly just devastating."

Formal identification is taking place, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the investigation provided an update.

"I have CCTV footage which shows three people in close proximity to the burning car," he said.

"I believe these people may have witnessed the suspects in the area and I would like to speak to them to find out what they know.

"I am also re-iterating my appeal from yesterday for anyone with any footage captured via dashcam, CCTV, ring doorbell or on mobile devices immediately before the incident or directly after, to bring it to police.

My thoughts remain with the victim’s family who are still trying to comprehend this horrific incident. The post mortem is taking place and we are hope to be able to formally identify the victim imminently.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police."

A vigil is due to take place on Wednesday night at 6pm to remember Odhrán, close to where he died.

