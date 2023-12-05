Play Brightcove video

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The yellow alert comes into force from 7pm Wednesday and lasts until 4am Thursday morning.

Bands of rain will become heavy and persistent along with winds of up to 40mph. This could make for some difficult driving conditions tomorrow evening. Something to be mindful of if you are travelling.

The past week it has been noticeably colder with temperatures dipping into low single figures during the daytime with subzero temperatures at night. Despite the unsettled weather it is set to become slightly milder with temperatures climbing to close to 9 or 10 degrees over the next couple of days.

Meteorological winter has arrived in Northern Ireland and the latest statistics show it was the 8th wettest autumn on record.

