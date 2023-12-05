Play Brightcove video

Lurgan murder

A post mortem is to take place on Tuesday on the body of a man who was murdered in Lurgan on Sunday.No formal identification of the victim has been given. Two women aged 35 and 43 and a 31-year-old man remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen footage on social media, to share it with them.

Childcare costs

The average cost of a full-time childcare place is now over ten thousand pounds a year.

The Charity 'Employers For Childcare' says the amount is nearly two thousand pounds more than three years ago.

Ninety percent of those surveyed have changed their work arrangements as a result.

Taxi fares

Maximum taxi fares are to increase from Tuesday.

They will rise by almost ten per cent during the day, and nearly double at night.

The Department for Infrastructure says the move is help address the lack of availability of taxis particularly at evenings and weekends.

Translink strikes

There will be more travel disruption over the festive period as transport unions SIPTU, GMB and UNITE confirmed they would go ahead with more industrial action.

Last Friday, the first round of Translink strikes brought rail and bus services to a standstill as thousands of workers took to the picket lines.

Irish Justice Minister 'no confidence' vote

A vote on a 'no confidence' motion in Helen McEntee will take place in the Dáil.

The motion against the Irish Justice Minister has been called by Sinn Féin after more than 30 people were arrested in riots in Dublin last month.

