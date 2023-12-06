A "drafting error" has been blamed for a false claim Northern Ireland ambulances were prevented from crossing the border to support the emergency response to the Creeslough explosion.

The British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly apologised for the error which suggested border or visa issues delayed the emergency response from Northern Ireland.

BIPA's Committee on Sovereign Matters issued a report in October saying the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was unable to attend the aftermath of the Creeslough disaster due to staff lacking the appropriate visas.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service issued a statement to refute the claims, saying its response was "not affected in any way due to border or visa issues" and that none of its staff were prevented in crossing the border for any reason.

BIPA issued a statement saying that the original claim about ambulances was included in their report due to a "drafting error".

It added chair of the Committee, Senator Emer Currie "reflected in good faith" the report when she spoke to the media.

BIPA has revised the original report, and apologised "for any confusion that may have arisen" as a result of the error.

It added their, "sincere thanks and appreciation to members of all the ambulance services and other emergency services which attended the Creeslough tragedy.

"BIPA appreciates the professionalism and dedication to duty of these services and their commitment to providing the swiftest possible response and the best possible care to all who require their assistance."

