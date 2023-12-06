Play Brightcove video

The family of Odhran Kelly who was murdered in Lurgan over the weekend have spoken of their nightmare and how it was a last minute decision for the 23-year-old to go out on Saturday night.

Police are investigating the murder after the nursing assistant's body was found next to a burning car on Sunday morning.

Speaking to UTV Odhran's uncle Frank and aunt Maria spoke of the family's devastation and paid tribute to their nephew.

Maria said: "He lived for the moment and loved having a laugh."

They outlined how Odhran did not want to go out on Saturday night and it was a last minute decision for him. He was supposed to meet up with family on Saturday night, but they got a missed call from him and never heard from him again.

"We didn’t find out he was missing until Sunday. Until people started to get in touch and put missing person’s posts up," said Maria.

Odhran's uncle explained: "It is like something you would see on a horror film, that is the only way I can describe it.

"From going looking for him, thinking he will turn up and then hearing the horror stories of that morning and just hoping and praying that that wasn’t going to be him. Then going to the police station and being told in a room. You wouldn’t wish it on your worst enemy.”

Police have confirmed that while investigation are at an early stage, it is not believed that there is an organised crime link.

Detectives have reissued their appeal for information.

They are keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV, walking not far from this car.

It is thought they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101,” police said.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody at this time.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.