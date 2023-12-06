Dates for further public transport strikes in Northern Ireland in the run up to Christmas have been confirmed.

Members of unions representing public transport workers are to walk out for three 24-hour strikes on December 15, 16 and 22.

It comes after workers took part in the first public transport strike in eight years on December 1.

There was widespread disruption with businesses reporting a downturn in trade.

Unions Unite, GMB and Siptu aid the workers rejected a pay freeze which they said was equivalent to a 11% real-terms pay cut once RPI inflation is taken into account. They emphasised that strike action is “always a last resort”, but said their members have been offered no alternative.

The Northern Ireland Office has said the government has "no authority" to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland saying it is for the devolved executive to resolve.

Power sharing collapsed in Northern Ireland over the government's trading arrangements with the EU.

