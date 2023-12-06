Two women, 17 and 39, have been threatened with what is believed to have been a handgun at a property in Newtownabbey.

Two masked men approached the rear door of a property of a home in Rogan Manor.

The pair threatened the female occupants before leaving on foot in the direction of the Antrim Road.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to the incident which took place around 9pm on Tuesday, 5 December.

The PSNI are keen to hear from anyone who noticed the two men in the area or anyone with any other information which may assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 1835 05/12/23.

A report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

