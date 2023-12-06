A man has been left shaken after he was robbed at knife point in west Belfast.

The PSNI is appealing for information following the incident which occurred in the Juniper Park area on Tuesday, 5 December.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At approximately 10pm it was reported that a man aged in his 20s had been threatened with a knife and had an amount of money taken from him during a robbery.

“The victim was uninjured but left badly shaken from his ordeal.

“The suspect is described as aged in his mid-20s, approximately 5ft 11 in height and was wearing a black coat with a hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police have asked witnesses or to anyone with CCTV or mobile footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1929 of 05/12/23.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, an anonymous charity, on 0800 555 111.

