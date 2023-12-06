A 69-year-old man has been extradited from Denmark to Northern Ireland in relation to an assault.

The individual is wanted for an indecent assault offence that occurred in Portadown in the 1970s.

He was extradited by officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit on Tuesday, 5 December.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We will continue to play our part in returning suspects to Northern Ireland and bringing them before the courts, and we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

The man is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

