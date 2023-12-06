Police have confirmed missing man Aaron McKinney has been found.

The 32-year-old father had been missing for almost a month sparking concern and a cross border search effort.

On Wednesday, police confirmed he had been found.

His sister, Crístíona, in a social media post said he was safe and well.

"We would like to thank the community for supporting us in finding Aaron," she added.

"We would also like to thank the PSNI, An Garda Siochána and all the search teams for their time and efforts as well as Danny Baker MLA.

"As a family we need time to process all of this & we will do everything to support Aaron and please respect our privacy at this time."

In a statement, police added: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance."

