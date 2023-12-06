Police have ruled out an organised crime gang link in the murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly.

A murder investigation was launched on Sunday after the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area. Mr Kelly’s body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the early hours of Sunday.

In a floral tribute left at the scene, his mother and brother Paul said he had been "taken too soon".

"My beautiful boy... my heart is broken in a million pieces. Love you always."

Two women, 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon. Police have said they do not believe there was an organised crime link to the killing. A vigil will take place for Mr Kelly, who was from the Lurgan area, on Wednesday evening. It will be held in Edward Street, where floral tributes have been left in recent days. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly said: “A post-mortem examination has now taken place and the deceased has been formally identified as Odhran Kelly. “My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss.” Mr Kelly added: “While our investigation is at an early stage, I do not believe there is an organised crime link. “We do know that, tragically, Odhran’s body was found beside a burning car in the Maple Court area in the early hours of Sunday morning. “I’m keen to speak with three people, who are captured on CCTV, walking not far from this car. “I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible. “If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”

