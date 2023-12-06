A vigil will be held on Wednesday 6 December to remember Odhrán Kelly.

The 23 year old is believed to be the victim of a murder in Lurgan on Sunday.

Odhrán's family have invited people to gather in his memory on Edward Street at 6pm where floral tributes have been left in recent days.

Odhrán's friend, Aisling Lambert, told UTV he was "funny, caring, kind".

"He always had time for everybody, he always made you feel special."

She added that he worked hard as a nursing assistant and had recently moved into a new home.

"He had his own wee house sitting lovely," Aisling said.

"It's just devastating, so it is - honestly just devastating."

A murder investigation remains ongoing following the discovery of a body in the Edward Street area.

Police confirmed they have CCTV footage showing three people standing close to a burning vehicle found metres away from where investigations have been carried out.

The victim has yet to be formally identified but a post-mortem has taken place.

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the investigation, said police will formally identify the victim imminently.

He issued a renewed appeal for anyone with dashcam, CCTV, ring doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area immediately before the incident or directly after it, to bring it to police.

Mr Kelly continued: “My thoughts remain with the victim’s family who are still trying to comprehend this horrific incident.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police.

“I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.

