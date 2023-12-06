Play Brightcove video

Vigil for Odhrán Kelly

A vigil is to be held on Wednesday for a man who has been named locally as the victim of murder in Lurgan.

Friends of Odhrán Kelly have described the 23 year old as caring and kind.

A major police investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body which found in the Edward Street area in the early hours of Sunday.

Two women, aged 35 and 43 and a 31 year old and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police want to speak to people who are seen on CCTV footage near a burning car.Public transport strikes

Dates for further strike action by Translink staff are expected to be announced today.

The industrial action could see bus and rail services grind to a halt before Christmas.

This follows a walk out last week which saw around two thousand workers on the picket line last Friday.

UK Covid InquiryBoris Johnson will appear before the UK's Covid Inquiry today. The former prime minister will be confronted by claims that he was too slow to impose lockdowns.

Northern Ireland women's football

Northern Ireland Women were beaten 6-1 by the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League at Windsor park last night. Tanya Oxtoby's side will now face a relegation playoff.

