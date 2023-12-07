Play Brightcove video

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have rejected an offer of a free painting of King Charles III by the Cabinet office.

On Tuesday night Sinn Féin, backed by the SDLP, voted against applying to receive the gift.

Councillor Sheamus Greene, Sinn Féin said the painting would break council policy over flags and emblems and denied the vote was political.

" If it had of been a portrait of President Higgins it still would have went against policy of the council.

" I really think anyone that's trying to say this is anything else is trying to stir trouble and make a political issue out of something that is council policy"

In 2015, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council adopted the Cultural Policy and associated provisions of the legacy Omagh District Council.

The policy stipulates that the only flag which will be permitted to be flown on any Council property will be the Council flag. No other flag, emblem, memorial/monument will be permitted.

In a statement the Fermanagh and Omagh District council said;

"In the course of the debate at the Council Meeting on 5 December 2023, some Members expressed the view that a portrait of HM King Charles III would constitute an emblem and, therefore, would be contrary to the Council's agreed policy position.

"The matter was put to a vote, and by the majority of votes cast, the Council resolved not to accept the offer from the Cabinet Office to apply for a free, framed Portrait of HM The King".

DUP Councillor Errol Thompson said Royalty rises above all of that and is apolitical.

"King Charles has been across all boundaries in Northern Ireland throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

"He embraces all nations across the world. I am at a loss why Sinn Féin rejected this, and of course they were back by the SDLP which is disappointing aswell".

The vote came in 22-12 against.

