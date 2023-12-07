Firefighters continue to tackle a large fire at Loughbrook Industrial Estate, Camlough Road, Newry.

The fire service arrived on the scene around midnight and have continued their efforts overnight.

At the height of the incident 60 firefighters attended along with pumps, aerial appliances, water tankers.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said:

“NIFRS are currently dealing with a large fire at a commercial premises at Loughbrook Industrial Estate, Camlough Road.

"NIFRS have been in attendance since 12.30 am on Thursday, 7 December.

"The incident is still ongoing and there may be some disruption to the local community in the Camlough Road area.

"Emergency Services are working as quickly as possible to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe”

The road is open but motorists are advised to expect delays.

Updates to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.