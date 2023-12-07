The PSNI chief constable has told UTV that Operation Kenova was "not a waste of money".

On Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service said no prosecutions would be made after considering five files on 16 individuals which included Army, police and alleged IRA members.

Decisions in relation to 21 individuals across 10 further files are expected to be announced in early 2024.

Over £37million has been spent on the investigation into the Army's top agent known as "stakeknife".

Jon Boutcher attended his first policing board meeting since taking on the top job last month. He formerly led Operation Kenova and has recused himself from the process of the report's publication after he took on the PSNI job.

Play Brightcove video

He said Kenova will also be important to him.

"The focus on Kenova was the alleged agent Stakeknife, who has now died," he said.

"The decisions yesterday were a tiny element," he said. "And the families... have already spoken incredibly highly about the information they have been given and how they have been treated.

"This is how to do legacy."

Mr Boutcher also said he would do whatever he could to stem the flow of PSNI officers leaving the organisation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.