A man has been charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan.

The 31-year old man will appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday December 8.

The body of 23-year-old Mr Kelly was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday.

His death is not believed to be linked to organised crime, police have said.

A different 31-year-old man, who was arrested by police as part of the investigation into Mr Kelly's murder, remains in police custody.

