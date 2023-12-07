Detectives investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly have charged two women with assisting an offender.

The 43 year old and 36 year old women are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 7 December.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile two men arrested during the investigation remain in police custody.

The body of Odhrán Kelly was found on Sunday, in the Edward Street area of Lurgan.

Last night a vigil was held in the town to remember the 23 year old.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.