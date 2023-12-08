Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants got back to winning ways at the SSE Arena on Friday night as a late goal from Kohei Sato earned them a 4-3 win over the Nottingham Panthers in an end-to-end Elite League clash.

In front of a blockbuster crowd, the winger struck with 4 minutes 43 seconds remaining to send the home fans happy, with Quinn Preston, Mark Cooper and Ara Nazarian also on the scoresheet in a thrilling encounter to start the weekend.

The Belfast Giants are preparing for back-to-back road games against the Coventry Blaze, heading to the SkyDome on Saturday 9 December for an Elite League clash before returning to the same venue for the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final on Wednesday 13 December.

The next game at home will be the first of a double header weekend vs Manchester Storm on 15 December.

