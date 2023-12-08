The family of Odhrán Kelly broke down in court as a man appeared in Craigavon Magistrates' accused of murdering the 23 year old in Lurgan on Sunday 3 December.

Mr Kelly's body was found beside a burning car in the Edward street area in the early hours of the morning.

Gary Damien Scullion stood in the dock with a plaster on his head and only spoke to confirm he understood the charge against him.

The 31 year old of Edward street was remanded in custody for 4 weeks.

A Detective Sergeant told the court he could connect him to the charge.

No application for bail was made.

The accused will appear again on 5 January.

As he was led away some, family members shouted "scum" and "tramp" at him.

On Thursday 7 December, two women appeared in court charged with helping with the "disposing" of the victims body.

36-year-old Stephanie McClelland and 43-year-old Andrea Stevenson confirmed they understood the single charge they jointly face.Lurgan women McClelland, from Shan Slieve and Stevenson, from Edward Street, are accused that knowing another person had committed murder, they assisted that offender to impede that person's apprehension, prosecution or detention on 3 December this year by “disposing of the body of Odhrán Kelly".

A 31 year man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

