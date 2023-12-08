Play Brightcove video

A west Belfast pensioner has credited neighbours with saving his life during a fire that gutted his home.Johnny McKee, 75, believes the blaze was caused by a battery for his mobility scooter.

The blaze broke out early on Saturday morning. Johnny says a hissing noise coming from his hallway was the first sign something was wrong.

"Before I got the the door - bang - and explosion and I stopped and said I have to get out," Johnny told UTV.

With his front floor blocked by the fire, Johnny tried to get out his bedroom window but struggled. Luckily, neighbours were quick to respond.

"They pulled the window and they got me out. I can't thank them enough and I can't say enough about them, they're brilliant," he said.

While his scooter has been replaced, so much of Johnny's belongings have been lost but his daughter Charlene is just so relieved her dad was unharmed.

"If it wasn't for the neighbours he wouldn't be here. I don't think he'd of been able to get out the window," she said.

The family managed to salvage some photographs from the house which has been completely gutted.

Johnny and Charlene have thanked the local community in west Belfast for the support they've shown and the fundraising which has been done in the aftermath.

Johnny said: "People have been brilliant, people are magic."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.