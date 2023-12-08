Police received a report of racist graffiti in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on Friday 8 December.It is believed that the graffiti was sprayed onto the shop front of a former shoe shop in the early hours of the morning.

The racist messaging called for "local housing" for "local people", "go home, our country" and "it's ok to be white".

Residents and the wider public have condemned the attack.

Police have said they are treating the incident as a hate crime.Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said: “There should be no place in our society for this type of behaviour and I would ask anyone with any information to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 245 08/12/23.

A report can also be made online at https://www.psni.police.uk/ report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

