The funeral procession for Shane MacGowan is underway in Dublin.

A horse-drawn carriage pulling the coffin of the late MacGowan set off from Shelbourne Park Stadium and made its way through the streets of Dublin.

As the cortege passed the crowds applause rang out and fans fell into step behind the prosession.

The Pogue's Christmas anthem, Fairytale of New York, played from speakers as fans clapped along celebrating the life and legacy of the singer.

Later in the afternoon, MacGowan’s public funeral mass will be livestreamed from St Mary’s of the Rosary Church at 3.30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.