31 year old man charged with murder of Odhrán Kelly

A 31 year old man has been charged with the murder of nursing assistant Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates court on Friday 8 December.

A second man, also 31, who was arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody.Police payrise

The chief constable has said he is determined to give a pay rise to PSNI officers.

The 7 per cent increase would cost the organisation around £20 million.

Despite the PSNI's financial difficulties, Jon Boutcher told the Policing Board he has to find a way to pay it. The service is facing a budget shortfall of over 50 million pounds.Shane MacGowan funeral

Fans of the of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan will have a chance to say goodbye as his funeral cortege passes through the streets of Dublin today.

The funeral service will take place in County Tipperary. The singer died at the age of 65 last week.New climate rally

A rally aimed at tackling climate change will be held in Belfast city centre tomorrow. The event which is organised by Climate Coalition NI warns there is still more to do in order to get greenhouse gas emissions down to net zero by 2050. It comes as the global climate conference COP 28 is currently taking place in Dubai.Politics roundtable The secretary of state Chris Heaton Harris has invited the political parties in Northern Ireland to a roundtable meeting on Monday to discuss the pressures on public finances. Stormont is currently being asked to repay a £300 million overspend, but the parties here say Northern Ireland is actually underfunded by the Treasury.

