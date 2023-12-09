Play Brightcove video

Lurgan murder

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan. He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

It is the second charge of murder in relation to the case, after a 31-year-old man was previously charged with murder.

Two women, aged 43 and 36, have also been charged with assisting an offender. The body of the 23-year-old was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, early last Sunday. His funeral is due to take place on Sunday..

Ballymena crash

A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition following a road crash in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The crash which involved two vehicles happened on the Lisnevenagh Road just after lunchtime yesterday.

A man in his 30s also suffered injuries in the collision which are not life threatening.Rain and flooding

Storm Elin has brought strong winds and heavy downpours to Northern Ireland with warnings it could cause disruption and travel difficulties.

A yellow wind alert is in place until midnight and separate rain warnings also cover the province until seven o'clock this evening.Inland, there have been reports of some flooding in Downpatrick, with businesses reporting fears there will be a repeat of severe flooding scenes from a month ago when the River Quoile burst its' banks.

Protest against 'climate inaction'

A rally in Belfast has called for urgent climate action. The protest in the city centre was staged to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.