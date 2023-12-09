A woman in her 20s has been critically injured in a road traffic collision in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The two-vehicle collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey BMW 430D happened on the Lisnevenagh Road at 12.15pm on Friday.

A man in his 30s was also injured in the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said fire and ambulance services also attended the incident.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIFRS and NIAS, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries,” they said.

“A woman, aged in her 20s, is in a critical condition and a man, aged in his 30s, also received injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Lisnevenagh Road area around the time of the collision and who has dashcam footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 701 of 08/12/23.”