The Belfast Giants rescued a point against the Coventry Blaze at the Skydome Arena on Saturday.

Kohei Sato’s late equaliser forced overtime, but the home side would claim the extra point with a 3-2 win in the extra period.

Sato fired home with 32 seconds left on the clock to take the game into overtime to earn Adam Keefe’s men a point on the road.

Quinn Preston had opened the scoring, but Alessio Luciani’s finish in overtime would hand the Blaze the two points on Saturday evening.

The Belfast Giants will return to the Skydome Arena for the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final on Wednesday 13 December.

The Giants will be back on home ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast for an Elite League double-header with the Manchester Storm on Friday 15 December and Saturday 16 December.