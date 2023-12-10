A motorcyclist has died two weeks after a collision with another vehicle outside Ballymena.

David Blayney, who was 53, passed away in hospital on Friday, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries from the crash on November 22.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident, and was bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “David Blayney, who was 53 and from the Ballymena area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

“He passed away in hospital on Friday, 8 December. The collision, involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road.

“Mr Blayney was the rider of the motorcycle. A 25-year-old man, arrested following the collision has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.”