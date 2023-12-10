Mourners at the funeral of Lurgan murder victim Odhrán Kelly have been told how he was charismatic, kind, always laughing, and the "light and love" of his family.

The 23-year-old was found dead in the early hours of last Sunday morning beside a burning car, and police confirmed they were treating his death as murder.

Four people have been charged to date - two men are charged with murder, while two women are charged with assisting an offender.

One week on from Mr Kelly's death, hundreds gathered for a funeral mass at St Peter's Church.

Father Colum Wright said tomorrow would have marked the beginning of a new chapter for Mr Kelly, as he was due to start a new job in healthcare.

Best friend Jessica gave a moving eulogy.

She recalled Mr Kelly's infectious laugh, which she said everyone in attendance would be able to call to mind.

"You could hear that laugh before you could see Odhrán," she said.

"There are simply not enough words to describe what an amazing person he was.

"He was loved immensely by his family and friends and we will forever keep on loving him.

"He was the most special kind of friend you could have - kind, caring and always checking up on you... The kind of friend who made you laugh until your ribs were sore."